The Twins have a major league-best 102 home runs. They are on pace to hit 324, which would destroy the MLB record of 267, set by the Yankees last year. Their three homers Friday gave them 101 in 50 games, making them the second team to reach 100 through 50 games — the 1999 Seattle Mariners hit 102.

• There have been only nine games this year where the Twins have not hit a home run — and four of those came over their first five games of the season, when they hit a total of one homer, from Nelson Cruz. Saturday’s game almost became the 10th, but Ehire Adrianza hit a three-run shot in the eighth inning.

• The Twins have hit at least five home runs in a game six times through 51 games, which is the fastest in baseball history. The next-closest team is the 1977 Red Sox, who needed 65 games.

• The Twins lead the majors with a plus-41 home run differential. Houston was second best at plus-28 entering Saturday night.

• With multihomer games Thursday from both Jonathan Schoop (right) and Miguel Sano, the Twins have 13 multihomer games — already tied for third most in club history, their most being 17 in 1986. Schoop already has four two-homer games this season; he had eight in his career before this year.