SANDUSKY, Ohio — A power outage at an amusement park in Ohio has left riders stranded on some of its roller coasters and other rides for about two hours.
A spokesman for Cedar Point in Sandusky says the park lost power Monday afternoon when a car hit a utility pole.
Photos shared on social media by people at the park along Lake Erie show riders stuck on a train going up the 300-foot-tall (91-meter) Millennium Force roller coaster. Park employees were helping people off of the rides.
Crews were able to restore power within about two hours.
