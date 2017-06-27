The Stillwater Lift Bridge is stuck in the up position because of a power outage.

Power is expected to be restored about 3 p.m., said Kevin Gutknecht, spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Power went out to the bridge about noon when a motor vehicle struck a transformer. Motorists looking for alternate routes can cross the St. Croix River south of Stillwater on the Interstate 94 bridge or north of Stillwater on the bridge near Osceola, Wis.