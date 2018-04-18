Well, today is going to be interesting. The Twins and Indians plan to play tonight (6:10, FSN) as scheduled. But a massive power outage hit the island earlier on Wednesday.

I awoke this morning, ate breakfast and was preparing to head to Old San Juan for a bit when I was contacted by newsroom editors about power outages in the area.

“What power outages?” I replied.

Then KFAN’s Paul Allen cold-called me for an update on the island being out of power. I told him I’ve got the TV and my computer on, and see no signs of a power outage.

After I got off the phone, I texted someone with the Twins. “You guys got power where you’re at?” I asked.

The reply”: “Hotel, yes. Ballpark, no.”

Yikes.

Then I went to the front desk. The person at the desk said she has a friend who works at the power plant. There was a power episode around 10 a.m. this morning. And the island lost power. The hotel has a generator and was able to keep the power on.

But it got me thinking. It was around 10:40 this morning when the TV in my room claimed I had checked out and thanked me for staying. I called the front desk (I have one more night on my reservation) and was told the computer re-booted for some reason. There must have been a moment the power affected that.

I still took an Uber to Old Town. I’m currently at the Cigar House of San Juan, one of the many buildings down here that oozes with character. They have their own generator and have power. No credit card sales right now, however. I suspect many buildings have their own generators.

The Mayor of San Juan recently tweeted that backup systems are working. But I didn’t see a single traffic light on during my ride.

They plan to use backup generators tonight for the Twins-Indians game at Hiram Bithorn Stadium. The Twins were going to go to the park early, but now will show up just in time for press conferences and pre-game work.

I’m officially crossing my fingers. Once everyone plugs in their phones and computers, we’ll find out how well those generators are working.

A little baseball before I let you go.

A pro-Cleveland crowd was not disappointed Tuesday when Francisco Lindor homered during the Indians’ 6-1 win. The tables could be turned tonight when Jose Berrios takes the mound with an expected throng of supporters in the stands.

Fans here initially snapped up tickets for Tuesday’s game when it was believed that Berrios was going to start that game. When he was pushed back to Wednesday - just over a week ago - fans here scrambled to make arrangements to attend Wednesday’s game.

When the Twins started postponing games last week, many of Berrios fans’ panicked. That’s no lie. I got down here last week and went to the park on Saturday. Someone asked me if it was official that Berrios was going to start on Wednesday, and threw his hands in the air when I told him he was.

“I knew some people were worried that I wasn’t going to pitch,” Berrios said Tuesday. “But I was confident that I was.”

And now Berrios, born in Bayamon, will get the thrill of his life as he pitches in front of his people tonight - electricity permitting.

The Twins were committed to have Berrios pitch one of the games.