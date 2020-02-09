Power was restored Sunday afternoon across a large section of Edina, including Southdale Center and the Galleria shopping mall.
Xcel Energy said about 7,500 customers were originally affected.
KARE-TV quoted officials as saying it was an "equipment issue" at a substation. It was not known if the snowstorm was a factor.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Power restored at Southdale, Galleria and surrounding area in Edina
Power was restored Sunday afternoon across a large section of Edina, including Southdale Center and the Galleria shopping mall.Xcel Energy said about 7,500 customers were…
Local
Snowmobile driver rescued from lake in northern Minnesota
A man has been rescued after his snowmobile broke through thin ice on a lake in northern Minnesota.
Local
Burst of snow makes roads slippery in southern Minnesota
A winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the Upper Midwest on Sunday, making roads slippery in southern Minnesota.The National…
National
Wisconsin GOP primary pits war vet against political vet
The Republican primary race in a special election to fill northern Wisconsin's open congressional seat pits a political veteran with deep roots in the sprawling district against a war veteran half his age with fewer ties to the area.
Variety
A foot or more of snow piles up across southern Minnesota
Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies as some parts of the metro are expected to total up to 8 inches. Lake Crystal in southern Minnesota reported 15.5 inches.