A softball hit a sprinkler head in the University of St. Thomas' fieldhouse, triggering a flood that caused a power outage on the university's north campus Monday night.

The university's news service said the Anderson Athletic Recreation Complex fieldhouse flooded and showed a photo of a firefighter splashing as he walked through it.

The university sent a campuswide alert about the outage shortly before 9 p.m. Crews were working to restore power.

STAFF REPORT