A softball hit a sprinkler head in the University of St. Thomas' fieldhouse, triggering a flood that caused a power outage on the university's north campus Monday night.
The university's news service said the Anderson Athletic Recreation Complex fieldhouse flooded and showed a photo of a firefighter splashing as he walked through it.
The university sent a campuswide alert about the outage shortly before 9 p.m. Crews were working to restore power.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
St. Paul leaders oppose cuts at Bethesda, St. Joseph's hospitals
Council members say city can't afford to lose medical services at St. Joe's, Bethesda.
St. Paul
Power out at part of University of St. Thomas after softball hits sprinkler, flooding fieldhouse
A softball hit a sprinkler head in the University of St. Thomas' fieldhouse, triggering a flood that caused a power outage on the university's north…
Minneapolis
Folk tales, vaccines and veggies: U tries audio tips to reach immigrant moms
Somali-American mothers get health, wellness advice in audio messages
East Metro
After 94 years, hardware store in St. Paul's Midway shutting its doors
The space has been a hardware store since 1926, owned by only one family before the Gildners.
East Metro
In bid to avoid future issues, Ramsey Co. wants to stop naming buildings after people
There are no plans to change current names under the proposed policy, officials said. But names would be reevaluated if the facility undergoes major renovation, or if a name "comes into disrepute."