Many thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost their electricity late Sunday morning primarily in and around Bloomington, a company spokeswoman said.
Power failures popped up in earnest about 9:40 a.m., and a lightning-related problem with a substation in Bloomington drew the attention of work crews, said Xcel spokeswoman Chris Ouellette.
The number of customers without power peaked at roughly 15,000, Ouellette said.
As of 10:32 a.m., there were 1,700 customers still without electricity, but they should hear their refrigerators humming again before the morning ends, the spokeswoman said.
Power failure briefly leaves many thousands lacking electricity in Bloomington area
