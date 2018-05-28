INDIANAPOLIS — Will Power earned $2,525,454 for winning the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500.
The overall purse for the 33 drivers in Sunday's race was $13,063,073.
Power took the lead with four laps to go when Oriol Servia and Jack Harvey had to pit for fuel. The 37-year-old Australian held off pole winner Ed Carpenter over the final few laps for the victory.
Carpenter earned $911,504 for his runner-up finish. Third-place finisher Scott Dixon earned $587,129.
Danica Patrick earned $208,305 in the final race of her career. She finished 30th after crashing out.
Defending race winner Takuma Sato was also was knocked out. He finished 32nd but pocketed $300,305.
Sports
Unlike Djokovic, past French Open champ Wawrinka loses early
Stan Wawrinka could not summon and sustain the sort of high-level play Monday that has carried him to major titles in Paris and elsewhere.
Twins
Rizzo's slide overshadows Chicago's 7-0 win over Pirates
Anthony Rizzo's seventh home run of the season gave the sleep-deprived Chicago Cubs an early lead on Monday afternoon. His two-run single in the ninth put the finishing touches on a 7-0 romp over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Twins
McCann's grand slam lifts Tigers to 9-3 win over Angels
James McCann hit a drive to left field and paused ever so slightly — not enough to cause any sort of incident, but enough to make it clear he realized how well he'd connected.
Gophers
Matt Gaudet scores 4, Yale beats Duke 13-11 for NCAA title
No need for Yale to continue referring to its last "national championship" in lacrosse.
Motorsports
