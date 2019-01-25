– The embattled government of Venezuela struck back against its opponents Thursday, winning strong support from the country’s armed forces and the solid backing of Russia, which warned the United States not to intervene.

The events put Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, at the center of a Cold War-style showdown between Russia, an ally that has shored up his government with billions of dollars, and the United States, which has denounced him as a corrupt autocrat with no legitimacy.

The Trump administration pressed its case Thursday, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calling on all countries in the hemisphere to reject Maduro and “align themselves with democracy,” setting up a test of wills with the Kremlin.

Only a day before, Maduro’s political nemesis, opposition leader Juan Guaidó, seemed to have the momentum. During nationwide protests against the government, he proclaimed himself the country’s rightful president, earning endorsements from President Donald Trump and several governments in the region.

But on Thursday, it was Maduro’s turn to put Guaidó on defense. In a televised news conference, the leader of Venezuela’s armed forces declared loyalty to Maduro and said the opposition’s effort to replace him amounted to an attempted coup.

In a further blow to the opposition, Russia warned the United States against meddling in Venezuela. President Vladimir Putin of Russia telephoned Maduro and “emphasized that destructive external interference is a gross violation of the fundamental norms of international law,” according to a statement on the Kremlin’s official website.

The United States ignored the admonitions, trying to rally other countries to reject what Pompeo called “Maduro’s tyranny.”

“His regime is morally bankrupt, it’s economically incompetent, and it is profoundly corrupt. It is undemocratic to the core,” Pompeo told a meeting in Washington of the 35-member Organization of American States.

The United States also offered $20 million in emergency aid to Guaidó’s side and requested an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Saturday on the Venezuela crisis.

Taken together, the events escalated the confusion and conflict over who is the rightful president of Venezuela, the oil-rich and formerly prosperous country upended by political repression and severe economic hardship under Maduro.

Maduro was sworn in for his second term this month after an election widely viewed as rigged. Guaidó argues that, as the president of the National Assembly, an opposition-controlled legislative body, he has the constitutional authority to assume power because Maduro had taken office illegally.

After Trump recognized Guaidó on Wednesday, an infuriated Maduro cut ties with the United States and ordered all its diplomats to leave within 72 hours. Pompeo said the United States would not comply.

But a senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the embassy in Caracas, the capital, was evacuating all family members and several diplomats, keeping a core team of officers in place. How long they might stay remained unclear but the State Department said late Thursday it had “no plans to close the embassy.”

Maduro, addressing Supreme Court judges Thursday afternoon, urged the United States to heed his call to withdraw all the diplomats by this weekend.

“If there is any sense and rationality, I say to the State Department: You must follow the order,” Maduro said.

Opposition leaders had hoped that key members of the armed forces would break ranks with Maduro after large demonstrations across the country and international pledges of support for Guaidó, including the Trump administration’s repeated warnings that a “military option” was possible for restoring democracy in Venezuela.

But so far, senior military commanders appear to be siding with Maduro, even as they express alarm over the possible consequences of rival claims to power.

“We’re here to avoid a clash between Venezuelans,” Vladimir Padrino López, the defense minister, said in a televised address, flanked by high-ranking officers. “It’s not a civil war, a war among brothers, that will resolve Venezuelans’ problems.”

Guaidó remained out of sight at an undisclosed location Thursday, making pronouncements only on social media. His decision to keep a low profile was likely a result of widespread speculation in Caracas that the government could move in to detain him soon.

Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Paraguay, Peru, Ecuador, Guatemala and the Organization of American States have also recognized Guaidó as the country’s leader. Mexico and others in the region have not, including Cuba and Bolivia, longtime allies of Maduro.

The State Department has said it will not heed the order to leave the country because Guaidó has invited the United States to stay.

At least 14 people in Venezuela have been killed in clashes with security forces and other politically related violence since Tuesday, according to the Venezuelan Education-Action Program on Human Rights, known by its Spanish acronym, PROVEA.

Before the defense minister spoke Thursday, Russia accused the United States of promoting regime change in Venezuela, warning of the “catastrophic consequences” of destabilizing the country.

Moscow has been a close ally of Venezuela for more than a decade, helping the country’s crumbling economy with billions of dollars in loans as well as military support.

“Any external intervention is very dangerous,” Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, told reporters in Moscow. “We consider the attempt to usurp the top power in Venezuela as going against the foundations and principles of the international law.”

Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, said the United States was being hypocritical in accusing Russia of meddling in U.S. elections while blatantly interfering in Venezuela’s internal affairs.

He also said that hints of armed intervention were particularly alarming.