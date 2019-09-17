MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. — Southern California Edison says electricity has been restored to nearly 11,000 customers in two Sierra Nevada counties where wildfire danger forced a power shutdown.
The so-called public safety power shutdown was implemented Monday due to concern that high winds could damage power lines and spark fires.
State regulators granted permission this year for utilities to cut power to avoid catastrophic and deadly wildfires
Southern California Edison says service was re-energized Tuesday in portions of the town of Mammoth Lakes and unincorporated Mono and Inyo counties.
About 3,700 other customers remain without power.
