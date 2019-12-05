More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
East Metro
Former Bethel football player charged with raping 3 fellow students
Two of his victims were assaulted after passing out at house parties, according to the charges.
Duluth
Judge rules former 'Miracle on Ice' star mentally ill, dangerous
Former U.S. Olympic hockey player Mark Pavelich was ordered committed to a secure treatment facility.
High Schools
Ineligible this season, SMB star gets to play in football all-star game
Craig McDonald, a senior at Minnehaha Academy and a key member of the SMB Wolfpack's Class 4A championship team in 2018, had run afoul of eligibility rules.
Vikings
Lions-Vikings Preview Capsule
DETROIT (3-8-1) at MINNESOTA (8-4)Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FoxOPENING LINE — Vikings by 14RECORD VS. SPREAD — Lions 5-7; Vikings 6-6SERIES RECORD — Vikings lead…
High Schools
Dunks, defense, domination: Spectacular season ahead for Minnesota basketball
Great players and powerhouse teams are the centerpieces of the 2019-20 high school basketball season in Minnesota. Our boys' and girls' previews feature the best of the best.