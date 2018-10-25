– Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has been quietly building support on Capitol Hill to protect the central bank's independence as President Donald Trump has increasingly pilloried the Fed and Powell for what he calls "crazy" actions that imperil the economy.

With escalating rhetoric, Trump has said he wants to pressure Powell to keep interest rates low, breaking with years of presidential restraint in avoiding comment on Fed policy.

But while Trump has been able to rally Republicans to his cause on many issues, Powell appears to have successfully built a base of key backers on Capitol Hill. Top Republicans are supporting Powell, saying he is doing a good job in the face of withering Trump criticism.

"I believe that under Chairman Powell, the Fed is generally on the right track," said Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, chair of the House Financial Services Committee, which plays a critical oversight role for the Fed. "Chair Powell is the fourth Fed chair I've worked with. He's probably been more forthcoming, more transparent and the most aggressive at making sure he has a healthy dialogue with key decisionmakers on the Hill."

Trump has increased his criticism in recent months as the Fed signaled it would continue its campaign of gradually increasing interest rates. The policy, long telegraphed, aims to avoid overheating in the economy, which can lead to a recession.

If Trump were able to successfully pressure the Fed into adjusting course, it could have sudden and unpredictable effects on the U.S. economy. Markets have long seen the independence of the central bank as a critical ingredient in stability, and Powell has vowed to uphold it.

Trump appointed Powell, a Republican with a history of reaching across the aisle, last year, replacing President Barack Obama's Fed chairwoman, Janet Yellen. He was expected to continue Yellen's course of gradual interest rate hikes, a long process of normalization since the Fed brought rates to zero in the 2008 financial crisis.

Powell's first big challenge hasn't been policy or a financial crisis but an unpredictable president. Behind the scenes, Powell has been increasing transparency at the bank and forging deep alliances with Congress, moves that have helped keep a wide base of support for the Fed as Trump goes on the attack.

Powell's outreach strategy began long before Trump started blasting him over the summer. A few days before he was sworn in as Fed chairman in early February, Powell traveled to the GOP's House Financial Services Committee retreat in Maryland. GOP lawmakers recall the meeting as engaging and candid about the economy and regulations.

Republicans said Powell's predecessors, Yellen and Ben Bernanke, often gave long, professor-like answers to questions that left lawmakers unclear where top Fed officials stood. They prefer Powell's "plain English" responses.

"I'm on my third Federal Reserve chair. Chairman Powell has been the most accessible, most open Federal Reserve chair that I have seen," said Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, a member of the House Financial Services Committee.

Powell has continued to wear out the carpets on Capitol Hill, making 60 one-on-one visits and calls with lawmakers of both parties, according to his public calendars from February to August (the latest available). Some said Powell is the easiest Fed chair to deal with since Alan Greenspan, who was famed for his skill at navigating Washington's political scene.

Many Republicans have bucked the president and voiced their support for Powell and the Fed's current plan of gradually raising interest rates. Orrin Hatch, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said Wednesday he thought Powell was doing a good job, adding that there are "pretty good people" at the Fed right now.

Even lawmakers close to Trump aren't particularly bothered by Powell. "Obviously interest rates and [economic ] growth have been heavily discussed but the chairman's role in those discussions has been nonexistent," said a member of the House Freedom Caucus, which is closely aligned with Trump on most issues, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Still, Powell faces a tough balancing act in his outreach campaign.

"There's such a thing as spilling your gut too frequently to the press and you end up confusing people," former Fed chairman Paul Volcker said. "I do think a little bit of mystery is entirely appropriate so long as you are telling the truth in the end."

Trump told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that he "maybe" regrets appointing Powell, who was a compromise choice for the job, according to two people close to the process who were not authorized to speak publicly. Trump liked Yellen but felt he should have his own person in the job.

Democrats, who have spoken out against higher interest rates in the past, are also largely backing the Fed chair.

"I think Powell has put in a solid performance so far. He's no drama," said Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Va., a member of the Senate Banking Committee that oversees the Fed. "Trump is the king of debt. Of course he wants interest rates to remain low regardless of what it does to the economy."