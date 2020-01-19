AMHERST, Mass. — Armel Potter scored 22 points as George Washington easily defeated UMass 75-51 on Saturday. Maceo Jack added 20 points for the Colonials.
Jameer Nelson Jr. had 14 points and seven rebounds for George Washington (8-10, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Jamison Battle added seven rebounds.
Tre Mitchell had 13 points and three assists for the Minutemen (7-11, 1-4). Carl Pierre added 11 points. Dibaji Walker had 10 points.
George Washington plays Fordham on the road on Wednesday. UMass takes on George Mason on the road on Wednesday.
