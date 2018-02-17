Chloe Kim was hangry. The snowboarder hadn't finished her breakfast and now, halfway through the Olympic halfpipe competition, she was regretting it.

So she did what many 17-year-olds might do: She tweeted. "Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry," she wrote from Pyeongchang, South Korea.

On the other side of the world in Richmond, Va., Mary Beth Brault woke at 6 a.m. and checked her phone. Someone had sent her a screen shot of Kim's tweet. "We've got to jump on this," Brault told the public relations team at Hamilton Beach. The company quickly tweeted: "Congrats on the gold! We'll send you a HamiltonBeach Breakfast Sandwich Maker so you never go hangry again!"

A slew of companies and products — Roy Rogers Restaurants, California Pizza Kitchen, even Oreo — joined in to promote their sandwiches.

"We don't like to brag, but our breakfast sandwiches are also gold," tweeted Einstein Bros. Bagels, using a gold-medal emoji in the message. "We've got a breakfast of champions waiting for you when you get home."

Companies are investing heavily in social media, and the Olympic Games — like the Grammys and the Super Bowl — have become the latest marketing bonanza for brands hoping to get their 15 seconds of fame using Twitter-savvy Olympians without costly endorsements and advertising campaigns.

"Twitter is an unbelievably direct point of contact," said Natasha Case, co-founder of Coolhaus, a Los Angeles-based ice cream company. "We saw Chloe's tweet and said, 'Why not put ourselves out there?' It's an organic strategy."

Organic, maybe, but also increasingly overdone, says Lin Humphrey, a marketing professor at Florida International University.

Real-time marketing, he says, made a splash on Twitter five years ago, when the Super Bowl experienced a 34-minute power outage. Oreo jumped on the opportunity.

"Power Out? No problem," it tweeted. "You can still dunk in the dark."

The tweet got more than 15,000 retweets and was "liked" nearly 7,000 times.

"It was so novel at the time that we all laughed and thought, 'Oh, they're playing along,' " Humphrey said. "But now companies are really overdoing it. There are entire social-media teams and PR firms monitoring Twitter around the clock, and all of a sudden it doesn't feel authentic anymore."

Executives at Ben & Jerry's, though, don't quite feel that way. When Kim tweeted from the Olympics that she "could be down for some ice cream," the company was one of a dozen ice cream makers that tweeted back.

The company also contacted Kim's agent and is preparing a cooler of ice cream to send to her, he said.

But it is unclear, marketing experts said, just how effective those Facebook and Twitter replies can be in getting customers to buy your product.

"In terms of getting people to switch to your brand, we've found that tooting your own horn on social media is not a great idea," said Koen Pauwels, a professor of marketing at Northeastern University. "Consumers give a lot more importance and weight to what other consumers say about you than what you say about yourself."