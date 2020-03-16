Potential for a Late Week Slush Storm

Very heavy rains accompanied by lightning and destructive hailstorms hit northwestern India, particularly Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, this week, causing severe crop damage and claiming the lives of at least 28 people. Meteorologists said the storms were triggered by a western disturbance -- extratropical cyclonic storm originating in the Mediterranean Sea. The storms are following one of the coldest winter seasons on record. Delhi has already recorded its wettest March on record. Rains in and around Delhi started on Tuesday, March 10 and continued through Saturday, March 14, when the city recorded 37 mm (1.45 inches), according to data provided by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Other notable 24-hour March records are 56.8 mm (2.23 inches) on March 2, 2015, 27.2 mm (1.07 inches) on March 13, 2007 and 20.6 mm (0.81 inches) in March 2005 -- making Saturday, March 14, the second-wettest March day on record. Official recording station for Delhi, the Safdarjung observatory, recorded 101.9 mm (4.01 inches) of rainfall by March 15, which is already the highest March rainfall ever recorded. The city recored 97.4 mm (3.83 inches) of rain during the entire month of March in 2015, 61.6 mm (2.42 inches) in 2997 and 36.5 mm (1.43 inches) in 1995. Heavy rains over Delhi follow one of its coldest winter seasons in years.

See more from the Watchers HERE:

______________________________________________________________________

"Days of heavy rain cause destructive flooding and mudslides, Solomon Islands"

"Days of heavy rain caused severe flooding across parts of the Solomon Islands, particularly across Guadalcanal and Malaita islands. A large landslide hit Lambi on March 12, 2020, destroying at least 10 houses. Authorities said 2 people have been killed, while 6 others remain under the rubble. Severe damage has been reported, particularly to roads and bridges, after flooding swept across Guadalcanal and Malaita islands. It also caused the Taba river in North Malaita to break its banks. Initial reports said eight people, including children, were buried after a large mudslide hit Savaolu village in Lambi, West Guadalcanal on March 12. Search and rescue teams retrieved two bodies so far, but six others remain missing. "The roads were covered with mud and heaps of logs and rubbish can be seen," Solomon Star’s Guadalcanal stringer John Toki reported after visiting Lambi. "More than ten houses were washed away by the flood at Savaolu village, while some of the houses were partly damaged leaving logs and muds all over the village. The food gardens and water sources that the people usually used to collect water for cooking and drinking were now badly affected. At the moment, people will have problems with food and drinking water." Floods also affected schools, forcing authorities to suspend all classes, indefinitely."

See more from The Watchers HERE:

______________________________________________________________________

"Flagship UN study shows accelerating climate change on land, sea and in the atmosphere"

"The report, The WMO Statement on the State of the Global Climate in 2019, which is led by the UN weather agency (World Meteorological Organization), contains data from an extensive network of partners. It documents physical signs of climate change – such as increasing land and ocean heat, accelerating sea level rise and melting ice – and the knock-on effects on socio-economic development, human health, migration and displacement, food security, and land and marine ecosystems. Writing in the foreword to the report, UN chief António Guterres warned that the world is currently “way off track meeting either the 1.5°C or 2°C targets that the Paris Agreement calls for”, referring to the commitment made by the international community in 2015, to keep global average temperatures well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels. Several heat records have been broken in recent years and decades: the report confirms that 2019 was the second warmest year on record, and 2010-2019 was the warmest decade on record. Since the 1980s, each successive decade has been warmer than any preceding decade since 1850. The warmest year so far was 2016, but that could be topped soon, said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas. “Given that greenhouse gas levels continue to increase, the warming will continue. A recent decadal forecast indicates that a new annual global temperature record is likely in the next five years. It is a matter of time”, added the WMO Secretary-General."

See more from UN News HERE:

_______________________________________________________________________