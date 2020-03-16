(Image Below Courtesy: NOAA)
The extended temperature outlook through the end of March suggests near normal temps with readings in the 30s and 40s. Note that the average high in the Twin Cities mid March is in the lower 40s, but by the end of the month, the average high warms into the upper 40s.
Potential for a Late Week Slush Storm
By Paul Douglas
Note to self: my next business should be drone deliveries of hand sanitizer and toilet paper. These are crazy times, guaranteed to bring out the best and the worst in people. I hope we don't forget Minnesota Nice in the weeks and months to come. Be kind.
Weather has been a pleasant afterthought in recent weeks, a trend that should continue the next couple of weeks. No polar air is in sight - no extended stretches of cold weather. But a big, sloppy, moisture-laden southern storm will brush Minnesota with a little rain Wednesday, and a mix of rain changing to snow Thursday into early Friday. Models hint at a little slush in the metro, with plowable amounts of snow possible over far southern Minnesota. It's still early for specifics, but travel south of MSP may be impacted late Thursday and Thursday night. Long range models show highs generally in the 40s into next week, with 50s possible by late March.
A reminder to practice social distancing. My wife is staying 6 feet away from me now. Thanks CDC.
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
MONDAY: Flurries and sprinkles. Winds: SW 10-15. High: 40.
MONDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds and quiet. Winds: NW 5-10. Low: 25.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Winds: NW 8-13. High: 45.
WEDNESDAY: Light rain and drizzle tapers. Winds: E 7-12. Wake-up: 35. High: 43.
THURSDAY: Sloppy mix changes to wet snow. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 34. High: 40.
FRIDAY: Slushy start. Flurries quickly taper. Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up: 25. High: 32.
SATURDAY: Chilly start. Bright sunshine. Winds: S 3-8. Wake-up: 15. High: 37.
SUNDAY: Cloudy. Few flurries possible. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 22. High: 39.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
March 16th
1933: Record lows are set in a few locations including Farmington with a low of 11 degrees below zero, Little Falls at 10 degrees below zero, Chaska at 9 below and Milaca at 8 degrees below.
1931: A tornado touches down near Maple Plain in Hennepin County. The tornado damage path was five miles long.
_________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
March 16th
Average High: 41F (Record: 79F set in 2012)
Average Low: 24F (Record: -10F set in 1900)
Record Rainfall: 0.80" set in 1917
Record Snowfall: 9.0" set in 1917
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
March 16th
Sunrise: 7:22am
Sunset: 7:21pm
Hours of Daylight: ~11 hours & 33 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes and 9 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 3 hour & 13 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for March 16th at Midnight
0.9 Days After Last Quarter
What's in the Night Sky?
"Before sunrise on March 17, 18, 19 and 20 – the week of 2020’s early March equinox – look east! You’ll find the moon as a thinner crescent on each succeeding morning, and you’ll find the moon sweeping past four bright morning planets: first bright Jupiter and Mars, which are now very close together in the sky, then Saturn, then Mercury. From around the world on the morning of March 17, the lit side of the lunar crescent points directly at this parade of planets. Be aware that Mercury rises in twilight. By the time Mercury ascends above your horizon, the glow of morning twilight might have washed fainter Saturn and Mars from view. Meanwhile, Jupiter and the moon will remain easily visible, even as the morning sky brightens. On the morning of March 18, the moon will be closest to bright Jupiter and fainter, reddish Mars. Note how close together these two planets are now! Their conjunction comes on March 20 around 6 UTC. Mars will pass 0.7 degrees S. of Jupiter (about the width of your little finger at arm’s length). These two planets are now in a single binocular field of view. After their conjunction, Jupiter will climb above Mars in the morning sky. Jupiter is now about 16 times brighter than Mars, the faintest visible morning planet. But Mars still shines as brilliantly as a 1st-magnitude star so it’s easy to see the red planet in Jupiter’s vicinity, assuming you have a dark sky. It might be hard to believe, but – by the time that October 2020 comes rolling around – Mars will supplant Jupiter as the sky’s 4th-brightest celestial object."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
__________________________________________________________________
2020 Tornado Watch Summary
Here's an interesting map. It shows all the Tornado Watches that have been issued by NOAA's SPC so far this year. Interestingly, there have been a total of 35 Tornado Watches, but a majority of them have been across the Gulf Coast States.
Tornado Probabilities for Early/Mid February
According to NOAA's SPC, the best chance for Tornadoes during the middle of March is typically across the Gulf Coast States and especially in Mississippi and Alabama.
Very heavy rains accompanied by lightning and destructive hailstorms hit northwestern India, particularly Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, this week, causing severe crop damage and claiming the lives of at least 28 people. Meteorologists said the storms were triggered by a western disturbance -- extratropical cyclonic storm originating in the Mediterranean Sea. The storms are following one of the coldest winter seasons on record. Delhi has already recorded its wettest March on record. Rains in and around Delhi started on Tuesday, March 10 and continued through Saturday, March 14, when the city recorded 37 mm (1.45 inches), according to data provided by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Other notable 24-hour March records are 56.8 mm (2.23 inches) on March 2, 2015, 27.2 mm (1.07 inches) on March 13, 2007 and 20.6 mm (0.81 inches) in March 2005 -- making Saturday, March 14, the second-wettest March day on record. Official recording station for Delhi, the Safdarjung observatory, recorded 101.9 mm (4.01 inches) of rainfall by March 15, which is already the highest March rainfall ever recorded. The city recored 97.4 mm (3.83 inches) of rain during the entire month of March in 2015, 61.6 mm (2.42 inches) in 2997 and 36.5 mm (1.43 inches) in 1995. Heavy rains over Delhi follow one of its coldest winter seasons in years.
See more from the Watchers HERE:
______________________________________________________________________
"Days of heavy rain cause destructive flooding and mudslides, Solomon Islands"
"Days of heavy rain caused severe flooding across parts of the Solomon Islands, particularly across Guadalcanal and Malaita islands. A large landslide hit Lambi on March 12, 2020, destroying at least 10 houses. Authorities said 2 people have been killed, while 6 others remain under the rubble. Severe damage has been reported, particularly to roads and bridges, after flooding swept across Guadalcanal and Malaita islands. It also caused the Taba river in North Malaita to break its banks. Initial reports said eight people, including children, were buried after a large mudslide hit Savaolu village in Lambi, West Guadalcanal on March 12. Search and rescue teams retrieved two bodies so far, but six others remain missing. "The roads were covered with mud and heaps of logs and rubbish can be seen," Solomon Star’s Guadalcanal stringer John Toki reported after visiting Lambi. "More than ten houses were washed away by the flood at Savaolu village, while some of the houses were partly damaged leaving logs and muds all over the village. The food gardens and water sources that the people usually used to collect water for cooking and drinking were now badly affected. At the moment, people will have problems with food and drinking water." Floods also affected schools, forcing authorities to suspend all classes, indefinitely."
See more from The Watchers HERE:
______________________________________________________________________
"Flagship UN study shows accelerating climate change on land, sea and in the atmosphere"
"The report, The WMO Statement on the State of the Global Climate in 2019, which is led by the UN weather agency (World Meteorological Organization), contains data from an extensive network of partners. It documents physical signs of climate change – such as increasing land and ocean heat, accelerating sea level rise and melting ice – and the knock-on effects on socio-economic development, human health, migration and displacement, food security, and land and marine ecosystems. Writing in the foreword to the report, UN chief António Guterres warned that the world is currently “way off track meeting either the 1.5°C or 2°C targets that the Paris Agreement calls for”, referring to the commitment made by the international community in 2015, to keep global average temperatures well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels. Several heat records have been broken in recent years and decades: the report confirms that 2019 was the second warmest year on record, and 2010-2019 was the warmest decade on record. Since the 1980s, each successive decade has been warmer than any preceding decade since 1850. The warmest year so far was 2016, but that could be topped soon, said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas. “Given that greenhouse gas levels continue to increase, the warming will continue. A recent decadal forecast indicates that a new annual global temperature record is likely in the next five years. It is a matter of time”, added the WMO Secretary-General."
_______________________________________________________________________