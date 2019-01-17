LOS ANGELES — California endorsed a rule Wednesday that will allow home marijuana deliveries statewide, even into communities that have banned commercial pot sales.

The regulation by the state Bureau of Cannabis Control was opposed by police chiefs and other critics who predict it will create an unruly market of largely hidden pot transactions, while undercutting control by cities and counties.

Cannabis companies and consumers had pushed for the change, since vast stretches of the state have banned pot activity or not set up rules to allow legal sales. That means residents in those areas were effectively cut off from legal marijuana purchases, even though sales are permitted for adults in California.

"The public spoke loud and clear in favor of statewide delivery," cannabis bureau spokesman Alex Traverso said in a statement.

The rule cleared by state lawyers sought to clarify what had been apparently conflicting law and regulations about where marijuana can be delivered in California, which kicked off broad legal sales last year.

The League of California Cities had opposed the rule, arguing that it would gut local control and allow home deliveries, regardless of conflicting local regulations or bans.

It's likely the dispute will end up in court or arise again in the Legislature.