NEW YORK — There is no muse like Dr. Seuss.
An unfinished manuscript by the late children's author is the basis for "Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum," coming Sept. 3. Random House Children's Books announced Thursday that illustrator Andrew Joyner completed the text, which has a look "both subtly Seussian and wholly his own." The book features horse artwork by Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock among others and will include cameos from such Seuss favorites as the Grinch and the Cat in the Hat.
Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodore Geisel, died in 1991. A posthumous release in 2015, "What Pet Should I Get," was a best-seller.
Joyner's previous credits include "Too Many Elephants in This House" and "The Swap."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Bill would allow lower priced insulin to be imported
As Congress grills drug companies about the high cost of prescription medications, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont has introduced legislation that would allow for the importation of lower cost insulin from Canada and other countries in response to the spike in insulin prices in the U.S.
Movies
Based on famous paintings, crime caper 'Ruben Brandt, Collector' is work of art
Vibrantly animated Hungarian yarn is a witty cultural cocktail.
Movies
Isabelle Huppert gets a meaty role in matriarchal thriller 'Greta'
Review: Isabelle Huppert shines as this thriller's villain.
Stage & Arts
In 'Black Identities,' Minneapolis Institute of Art draws a map to a better world
"Black Identities" aims to start a dialogue about how we view art, and the artists themselves.
Variety
Correction: Vegas-Paris Hotel story
In a story Feb. 27 about the new light show of the half-scale Eiffel Tower replica in Las Vegas, The Associated Press relying on outdated information provided by the company reported erroneously the number of new lights installed on the attraction at a casino-resort. Approximately 300 color washing light fixtures and more than 800 white strobe lights were installed on the tower's exterior.