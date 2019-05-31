

Some nuggets following tonight's stinging by the Rays

TOUGH STRETCH: The game was over by the middle of the top of the fourth inning. The Rays scored six runs in the third while knocking Twins starter Martin Perez from the game. O.K., Tampa Bay got their licks in, but the Twins have the sticks to get back in the game, right? The top of the order was up but Rays righthander Charlie Morton enjoyed a seven-pitch capitulation by Max Kepler, Marwin Gonzalez and Jonathan Schoop in that inning.

Now, the top of the order was hitless on Thursday. The top four hitters were 0-for-15 against Morton, the top five were 1-for-19. But when your pitcher gets beat up in an inning then you put up a five-minute inning after that, the defense is back out on the field without catching a breath. Zack Littell, who got the last out of the third, was back on the mound in an instant.

And the Rays scored five more runs. And the Twins never recovered.

LITTELL MIGHT STAY: It happens frequently. A reliever enters a game in a blowout, pitches a few innings to keep the bullpen from being taxed, then gets congratulated by all for taking one for the team or picking up bullpen.

Congratulated by everyone except the traveling secretary, who is handing him a plane ticket to Rochester because the team now needs a fresh arm.

Zack Littell has entered the transaction zone after doing his job on Thursday. The beginning and end wasn't pretty, as he was charged with eight runs over 41/3 innings. He threw 77 pitches, so he definitely needs a few days off. Mike Morin pitched the eighth, but that was it for bullpen usage. A few pitchers have had two days off now, since there was no game scheduled on Wednesday.

And because there was an off-day before this series and an off-day after this series, the Twins might decide that they can get through the next three games without having to ask for a fresh arm. Jose Berrios is starting on Friday, so there's a chance he can pitch at least six solid innings.

If they do decide to call up an arm, Class AAA Rochester was rained out tonight. So a couple arms should be available.

ANOTHER THING: Another reason the Twins might not want to make a move with Littell yet is because Nelson Cruz and Mitch Garver are close to being activated. Cruz felt better today after hitting in the cage and will hit on the field Friday. Garver is scheduled to play nine innings for Class AA Pensacola Friday as he's close to coming off the injured list from a mild high left ankle strain. There will be a a run of transactions here soon.