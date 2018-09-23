The Vikings entered Sunday as 16 1/2 point favorites vs. Buffalo, meaning the 27-6 loss was one for the record books. Fumbles, interceptions and missing players all factored into the defeat. Vikings reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer broke down the game in the latest installment of our Access Vikings Overtime, plus watch postgame reaction from Riley Reiff, Latavious Murray, Kirk Cousins and coach Mike Zimmer.

Video (07:39): Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer analyze the Vikings' 27-6 loss to the Bills on Sunday. Video (07:39): Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer analyze the Vikings' 27-6 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Video (05:11): Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer on the team's 27-6 loss to the Bills on Sunday, and its quick turnaround before facing the Rams on Thursday night. Video (05:11): Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer on the team's 27-6 loss to the Bills on Sunday, and its quick turnaround before facing the Rams on Thursday night.

Video (05:16): Quarterback Kirk Cousins discusses his performance in the Vikings' 27-6 loss to the Bills. Video (05:16): Quarterback Kirk Cousins discusses his performance in the Vikings' 27-6 loss to the Bills.

Video (01:30): Vikings running back Latavius Murray said they "definitely take it personal" after a 27-6 home loss to the Bills on Sunday. Video (01:30): Vikings running back Latavius Murray said they "definitely take it personal" after a 27-6 home loss to the Bills on Sunday.