The Vikings entered Sunday as 16 1/2 point favorites vs. Buffalo, meaning the 27-6 loss was one for the record books. Fumbles, interceptions and missing players all factored into the defeat. Vikings reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer broke down the game in the latest installment of our Access Vikings Overtime, plus watch postgame reaction from Riley Reiff, Latavious Murray, Kirk Cousins and coach Mike Zimmer.
