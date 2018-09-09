The Vikings are 1-0 after their season-opening victory over San Francisco on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here's reaction from inside the locker room, from wide receiver Adam Thielen, tight end Kyle Rudolph and cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

Video (03:02): Xavier Rhodes met with the media after Sunday's Week 1 victory over the 49ers.

Video (01:01): Tight end Kyle Rudolph discusses his responsibility in the red zone, and Kirk Cousins' "gutsy" play at the end of the game.