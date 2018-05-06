CHICAGO — Beware: The last time the Twins won back-to-back games, they didn’t play again for five days, thanks to a blizzard. That can’t happen again, right?

A couple of extra notes from the Twins’ 8-4 win:

Lance Lynn was obviously pleased to finally earn his first win as a Twin — first since last Sept. 12, actually, nine starts ago — and he showed plenty of emotion on the field. After inducing an inning-ending double play by Daniel Palka in the first inning, Lynn let out a yell.

Just enjoying the moment?

“There was no enjoying about it. I think it was more frustration, a month-long frustration. Finally let it out,” he said. “I needed it. I made a pitch and we turned two. It worked out and hopefully I can get going here.”

Two double plays came in handy, holding Chicago to single runs in two innings where they had a total of seven hits, including three doubles. Despite plenty of baserunners, the Twins turned only one double play behind Lynn in his five April starts, so the difference was huge. Is there any way to force hitters to slap double-play grounders more often?

“I find that you can’t control anything except making a pitch. If you try to control other things, things snowball on you,” Lynn said. “Early on I was trying to control everything and trying to be perfect and trying to show out on a new team. I think that’s a lot of it. Tonight was ‘get out there and be yourself and attack and make them beat you.’ You go out and keep making pitches instead of worrying about the negative.”

Eight runs is the most the Twins have scored in a road game this season, and Paul Molitor was glad to get them. The Twins didn’t score after the fourth inning, but they had done enough.

“When you keep adding on, and you separate yourselves — as much as we’ve been having trouble holding on to leads, you can’t score enough,” the Twins’ manager said.

In addition to allowing the Twins to withstand a pair of home runs by Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson, those runs also allowed Molitor to spare the more overused relievers in his bullpen from another night of work.

Matt Magill pitched the seventh and eighth innings, allowing only two hits, including Anderson’s fifth homer of the season. Phil Hughes, making his first relief appearance of the season, allowed Anderson’s sixth homer, but struck out Adam Engel to finish off the Sox and put the Twins in position to win a road series for the first time since the season-opening weekend in Baltimore.

“It worked out well,” Molitor said. “Magill gave us a couple of innings, and Phil hadn’t pitched in seven or eight days, so it was nice to see him out there, too.”