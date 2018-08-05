Three extras from a big night for two All-Star Twins pitchers, Johan Santana and Jose Berrios:

Jose Berrios told Paul Molitor that he wanted to pitch a complete game on Saturday. After needing 29 pitches to get through the third inning — he walked three batters, a couple of them on borderline pitches that home plate ump Todd Tichenor called balls — it wasn’t going to happen.

But the Twins’ manager was impressed by the way that Berrios was able to put that two-run inning behind him immediately. Berrios pitched four more innings, and retired eight of the final nine hitters he faced.

“The good thing is I know that he goes back when he gets in the dugout and resets,” Molitor said. “He goes out there and says, ‘Hey, you can’t control what’s done. I’m going to move forward.’ Seven innings didn’t look very likely after he gave up those couple [runs], but he got it done.”

Moving forward is a skill that takes time for young players to develop, Molitor said. “I’ve seen him a couple times this year where it’s cost him some runs. It took him an inning or a pitch or a batter” to forget about the past, Molitor said. “But that’s something you just improve upon, because when you look at learning experiences in a game, a lot of time, it’s about overcoming adversity, and sometimes things you can’t control.”

XXX

Oliver Drake is only the second Naval Academy graduate to make the major leagues — the other was lefthander Nemo Gaines, who pitched four games for the Washington Senators in 1921 — and that’s an identity that gives him a lot of pride.

“My time at the Naval Academy was truly special. Just those two years there, the people you meet, the experiences you have, they're unlike anything else,” he said after making history by pitching for his fifth major-league team in 2018. “It's such a special place. The coolest thing is, I'm able to get publicity for the place. Every time I go to a new place which this year has been a lot everyone likes to talk about me attending the Naval Academy. I don't think there's any place I could speak higher of. I truly love it.”

He’s not crazy about changing teams every few weeks, but he realizes that it’s an opportunity anyway, one that he’ll never forget. In fact, he has framed a jersey from every stop in his career.

“That’s going to be something that, looking back, will be a cool collection. I don’t know if it’ll be something I brag about, but it’ll definitely be a neat story, especially down the line after the baseball career with kids, grandkids,” he said. “My wife keeps joking that we should have them put up year-by-year, and we should have one wall with all five jerseys” for 2018.

He and his wife, Shannon, have been married for a year. “So it's been exciting and memorable,” Drake joked. “She said she wants to travel, so I'm just helping her with that."

XXX

Matt Magill’s wife Melissa gave birth to a baby boy, the couple’s first child, in southern California on Saturday. Maverick Magill was born at 3:05 p.m., the Twins said, and baby and mother are doing well.

Magill is currently on paternity leave. With the Twins leaving town after Sunday’s game, Magill figures to rejoin the team in Cleveland. That will necessitate moving someone out of the current bullpen.