ST. PAUL, Minn. — A U.S. Postal Service worker from western Minnesota has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $100,000 in government benefits.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 57-year-old Lisa Ann Schafer of Glenwood pleaded guilty to theft of government funds.

According to Schafer's guilty plea and court documents, from September 2015 through early May 2019, Schafer claimed that a work-related injury prevented her from working full-time. She told her doctor that her medical condition required her to rest most of the day and that she could only tolerate sedentary work.

Schafer's doctor limited her to no more than two hours of office work a day. That enabled Schafer to collect government benefits.

But prosecutors say Schafer was seen during that time running and using large arm movements to navigate dogs during dog-agility competitions.