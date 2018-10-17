– The U.S. Postal Service likes to boast that it is the nation’s most trusted government agency.

It certainly has the trust of dope dealers.

A report by the Postal Service Office of Inspector General demonstrates just how valuable the mail is as a marketing tool for drug pushers: “For example, a cocaine trafficker claimed to have used the Postal Service to successfully distribute nearly 4,000 shipments, stating that they had a 100 percent delivery success rate. In addition, of the 96 traffickers who indicated they used the Postal Service as their shipping provider, 43 percent (41) offered free, partial, or full reshipment if the package did not arrive to the buyer’s address because it was confiscated, stolen, or lost.”

Using the internet, inspector general staffers found that out of 104 illicit drug websites that identified a shipper, 92 percent indicated that they use the Postal Service. On the clear web, 80 percent of the 20 sites they searched that provided guidance on how to ship illicit drugs “instructed traffickers to use the Postal Service.”

The report found several reasons dealers use “government resources to perpetuate a crime,” including:

• “The Postal Service is generally prohibited from opening international and domestic mail, including packages.”

• Private carriers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection can inspect packages shipped into the country.

• There is no “distinct penalty” for using the Postal Service to ship illegal drugs.

• There is “a need for the Postal Service to educate employees about the dangers of colluding with drug traffickers.”

Using the Postal Service also is convenient.

“Drug traffickers in the U.S. can send their packages like any other customer — dropping them in a blue collection box, or presenting them at a post office or through a third-party approved shipper,” the report noted.

Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, requested the report. “The use of the Postal Service’s network to import and distribute illicit drugs puts the Postal Service, its employees, and the public at risk,” she wrote in a letter asking for the study.

The inspector general’s report had seven recommendations, including:

• Congress should authorize the Postal Inspection Service “to open and inspect domestic packages suspected of containing illicit drugs.”

• Congress should approve “separate and enhanced criminal penalties for using the U.S. mail system to distribute illicit drugs.”

• The postmaster general should designate an officer to implement a “unified, comprehensive organizational strategy to combat the role of the postal network in facilitating illicit drug distribution.”