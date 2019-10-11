Bathtubs filled with frigid water and occasionally dotted with ice cubes are a common sight in professional athletes’ training rooms and at some gyms. Following the pros’ lead, many recreational athletes also slip into cold baths at home after intense workouts.

But soaking in icy water after lifting weights can change how muscles respond to the workout and result in less muscle growth than doing nothing to recover, according to a cautionary new study of young men and their muscles. The study underscores that how we opt to recover from exercise may influence what we gain from it and in sometimes unintended ways.

Cold-bath adherents believe the frigid waters reduce soreness and inflammation in muscles, lessen muscle damage, allow athletes to return to full training sooner and encourage changes within the tissue that contribute to hypertrophy, which is the formal name for muscle growth. But many questions remain, including what happens at a molecular level inside exercisers’ muscles and what those molecular effects might mean for the effectiveness of subsequent workouts.

For the study, which was published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, scientists from two Australian universities — Deakin and Victoria, both in Melbourne — asked a group of volunteers to brave the discomforts of frigid water while the scientists tracked the state of their muscles.

The researchers recruited 16 healthy young men who were not lifting weights. (They did not include women in this study but expect to in later experiments.) They tested the men’s muscular strength and their body composition and then biopsied a leg muscle in each man.

The volunteers were divided into two groups. Both started a full-body, progressive, resistance-training routine: standard bench presses, curls, pull-downs and so on, the weights increasing over time. At the conclusion of each workout session, half the men recovered by sitting quietly in a room for 15 minutes. The others eased themselves into baths cooled to 50 degrees Fahrenheit. The men remained in the tubs for 15 minutes.

They continued these workouts three times a week for seven weeks. After the final workout, the scientists rechecked the men’s leg strength and body compositions and conducted another muscle biopsy. The members of both groups were stronger, but their muscle tissues appeared quite unalike.

Muscles are composed of fibers that plump and grow in response to training. As would be expected, all of the men had developed larger muscle fibers. But the increase in fiber size was much greater among those who just sat after workouts.

The cold soakers also showed a different balance of certain biochemicals inside their muscles. Their muscles contained lower levels of a protein known to spark tissue growth and higher amounts of a different protein involved in tissue breakdown.

In effect, the soakers’ muscles seemed to have become biochemically primed for slower recovery and less growth than the tissues of the other men, said Aaron Petersen, a senior lecturer in exercise physiology at Victoria University, who led the study.

Petersen suspects the cold water triggered complex metabolic reactions through which the body prioritizes keeping tissues warm over helping them grow.

The topic needs more research. But for anyone hoping to grow stronger and more muscular with gym workouts, Petersen said, “based on our study and previous research, using cold-water immersion following weight training is not recommended.”