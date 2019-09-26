DETROIT -- A few hours after the celebration ended, baseball begins again as the Twins face the Tigers at Comerica Park (12:10 p.m., FSN).

Lefthander Devin Smeltzer will pitch for the Twins against Jordan Zimmermann.

Ian Miller is searching for his first major league hit and will lead off for the Twins and play left in and outfield with Ryan LaMarre and Jake Cave.

LaMonte Wade Jr. is at first base.

There was a brand new first baseman’s mitt on Wade’s chair when he arrived in the clubhouse this morning. Has he ever played the position, as he is scheduled to do today, for the first time as a pro? “Sure, in college,” five years ago, Wade said with a smile.

The Twins have a chance to become the first major league team to hit 300 home runs in a season. They're tied with the Yankees, their likely playoff opponent, at 299.

The celebration was festive, and the players enjoyed it.

