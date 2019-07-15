After landing atop the pop charts last year with his mellow-cool, AutoTune-filled singles “Rockstar” and “Psycho,” Post Malone has scheduled his first arena headlining concert in the Twin Cities for this fall.

The tattoo-faced Dallas rapper/singer, 24, lists a Sept. 26 stop at Xcel Energy Center on the itinerary for his newly announced Runaway Tour, which begins two weeks earlier in Tacoma, Wash. Malone’s “Sunflower” duet partner Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will be the openers on the tour.

Tickets for the Thursday night date in St. Paul go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and the arena box office, with pre-sale and “platinum” options beginning Tuesday. Because of its platinum-pricing policies, tour promoter Live Nation has not named any prices for local ticketbuyers in the publicly owned arena.

Malone’s last public performance in the Twin Cities was as part of the 2017 lineup at the New Year’s Eve dance fest Snowta, a relatively small gig booked right before “Rockstar” made him a big-name act. He also played the Maxim party during the Super Bowl just a month later. He made his coming-out here in 2016 at the Soundset fest and First Ave.

The real-life Austin Post's hitmaking streak continues with the Young Thug collaboration "Goodbyes," the "R-rated video" for which racked up more than 20 million views in three days online. Here's the PG version.