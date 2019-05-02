Post Holdings is acquiring TreeHouse Foods’ cold cereal business, a move that expands the company’s private label presence in the breakfast aisle.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The business will be folded into Lakeville-based Post Consumer Brands, the cereal division of St. Louis-based Post Holdings, which already includes MOM Brands, known for Malt-O-Meal and its large bagged cereals.

TreeHouse, based in Chicago, makes cereals, snacks and meals for other companies, usually supermarkets, under their own store brands.

The company’s ready-to-eat cereals — called RTE in industry parlance for cereal typically eaten cold with milk as opposed to hot cereal like oatmeal — accounted for $264 million in net sales last year. By comparison, Post Consumer Brands reported North American cereal sales of $1.8 billion in 2018.

“We believe that the RTE business has a wonderful opportunity to flourish under Post’s ownership,” Steve Oakland, chief executive of TreeHouse Foods, said in a statement. “Selling the ready-to-eat cereal business allows us to bring greater focus to the TreeHouse organization and represents another step on our portfolio optimization journey.”

Post is the nation’s third-largest cereal maker, behind Golden Valley-based General Mills and Battle Creek, Mich.-based Kellogg Co.

A spokeswoman for Post Consumer Brands did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The sale is expected to close this summer.