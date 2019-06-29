Free-agent focus

A look at who the Wild might target in NHL free agency:

RW Alex Chiasson: After parlaying a professional tryout into a one-year contract, Chiasson scored 22 goals with the Oilers last season — capitalizing on the chance to play with superstar Connor McDavid. He also won a Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018.

RW Ryan Hartman: A first-round pick by the Blackhawks in 2013, Hartman has also played for the Predators and Flyers and finished with 12 goals and 26 points last season. He became a free agent after the Stars chose not to qualify him following a trade from Philadelphia.

LW Anders Lee: Current Islanders captain could stick with New York and has expressed a preference to stay. But if he leaves, Lee is poised to boost another team’s top-six with his offensive skill.

RW Joe Pavelski: During almost 1,000 games in the NHL, Pavelski has developed a reputation as a tenacious scorer. The 34-year-old could be one of the most popular free agents on Monday.

RW Wayne Simmonds: Physical and pesky, Simmonds combines a rugged style with a nose for the net. He’s also had a knack for contributing on the power play.

SARAH McLELLAN