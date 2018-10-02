Authorities Monday night were investigating a possible officer-involved fatal shooting in Hastings.
According to emergency dispatch audio, police shot a man at Walnut St. and 15th St. W at 6:19 p.m. Monday. The audio indicated the man could have been involved in a stabbing before the shooting.
KSTP-TV was reporting a large police presence in the area with a number of streets blocked off. FOX-9 said its sources on the ground said police have shot and killed a suspect, adding that no officers were hurt.
STAFF REPORT
