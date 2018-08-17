BENDENA, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a possible dog-fighting operation after 45 dogs were removed from a property in rural northeast Kansas.

The agency said Friday it worked with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to gather evidence and the dogs in Bendena, in Doniphan County.

Agents discovered adult and young dogs in "deplorable" conditions Thursday. Some of the dogs had injuries consistent with dog fighting and dog-fighting paraphernalia was found on the property. The bureau didn't describe the breed of dogs.

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Colton Albright on 42 counts of dog fighting and other charges.

An ASPCA shelter will care for the dogs until a court determines custody.

The Great Plains SPCA and the Doniphan County Sheriff's Office are also helping with the case.