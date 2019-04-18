LISBON, Portugal — Portugal's government says truckers have called off a strike over pay and working conditions that caused hundreds of gas stations across the country to run dry.
Infrastructure Minister Pedro Nuno Santos told a news conference Thursday that truckers ended their walkout after their employers agreed to start new talks later this month.
Santos says replenishing gas stations will take some time, however, and gas will not become immediately available in all areas.
The truckers want higher pay and shorter working hours.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Global stocks sink after Wall Street declines
Global stocks fell Thursday after Wall Street declined despite encouraging Chinese economic data.
World
2nd phase of voting begins in India with Kashmir in lockdown
Voting began in the second phase of India's general election Thursday amid massive security and a lockdown in parts of the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
World
Analysis: Kim, returning to military optics, turns up heat
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is cautiously turning up the heat after his unsuccessful summit with President Trump in Hanoi two months ago.
World
Portugal officials seek to identify 29 dead in bus crash
Authorities on Portugal's Madeira Island were working Thursday to identify the victims of a tour bus crash that killed 29 people and injured 28 others, many of them German tourists who were onboard.
World
Portuguese truckers end strike that caused gas shortages
Portugal's government says truckers have called off a strike over pay and working conditions that caused hundreds of gas stations across the country to run dry.