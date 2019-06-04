LISBON, Portugal — Portugal's head of culture is denying a report that dozens of state-owned works of art have gone missing from public institutions.
Weekly newspaper Expresso reported that the culture ministry has lost 170 works, including paintings by celebrated Portuguese artists Julio Pomar, Helena Almeida and Vieira da Silva.
Culture Minister Graca Fonseca said Tuesday the government just didn't know where the artwork is. She said works are often loaned out and that some of their locations "need to be more accurately recorded."
She added that an updated inventory of works of art is currently being compiled and that missing works are being tracked down.
