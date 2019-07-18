LISBON, Portugal — The chief of staff of the Portuguese Armed Forces says Portugal's military resources are "unsustainable" due to a shortage of personnel.
Admiral Antonio Silva Ribeiro says in media interviews Thursday that the armed forces have about 26,000 men and women — far short of the required 32,000.
He tells radio station Renascenca and newspaper Publico that the armed forces have difficulty attracting and keeping recruits because of low pay.
NATO says Portugal, a member of the alliance, spent an estimated 1.35% of its GDP on defense last year.
That is shy of the target of 2% by 2024 but more than Germany, Italy or Spain.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Manchester Arena bombing suspect denies 22 counts of murder
The brother of the suicide bomber who killed almost two dozen people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester appeared in court Thursday to face 22 charges of murder.
World
Suspect screaming 'You die!' kills up to 23 at anime studio
A man screaming "You die!" burst into an animation production studio in Kyoto, Japan, and set it on fire early Thursday, authorities said, killing 13 people and leaving more than 10 others presumed dead.
World
UN envoy says US sanctions on Myanmar generals inadequate
U.N. envoy Lee Yanghee says the U.S. didn't "go far enough" in sanctions against four top Myanmar generals over the mass killings of Rohingya Muslims.
World
Major economies take dim view of Facebook Libra
Finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich democracies are sounding the alarm on the dangers of cryptocurrencies and pouring cold water on Facebook's Libra as they wrap up a two-day meeting in Chantilly, France.
World
Ukraine election: President's party leads, majority unclear
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's party has the most support in opinion polls ahead of Sunday's snap parliamentary elections, but obtaining a solid majority in the Verkhovna Rada is far from certain.