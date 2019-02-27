BOSTON — The Portland Trail Blazers might want to use the stairs after the squad got stuck in an elevator.
They were headed to practice Tuesday at Emerson College in Boston when the elevator stopped between floors. Center Enes Kanter tweeted a video in which team members looked at their phones and talked about "survival mode" as one held a candy bar. They said it was hot in the elevator.
Center Meyers Leonard tweeted video of the tall basketball players climbing out of the elevator about 30 minutes later. No one was hurt.
The college apologized and in a statement said it hopes the team "takes it easy on the Boston Celtics" Wednesday.
