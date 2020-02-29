Minnesota United FC vs. Portland Timbers
Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Portland opens the season at home against Minnesota United FC.
The Timbers compiled a 14-13-7 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 8-5-4 in home matches. Portland scored 53 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 51.
Minnesota United FC finished 15-11-8 overall and 10-1-6 on the road during the 2019 season. Minnesota United FC scored 53 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 45.
The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: None listed.
Minnesota United FC: None listed.
