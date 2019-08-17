PORTLAND, Ore. — More than two dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are in Portland, Oregon, to help police with a right-wing rally Saturday that's expected to draw demonstrators from around the U.S.
Self-described anti-fascists have vowed to confront the rally.
Authorities have arrested six members of right-wing groups, including the leader of Patriot Prayer, in the run-up to the event on charges related to past protests.
The rally is organized by Proud Boys, who are designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Native American voters, once overlooked, seek role for 2020
Democratic presidential candidates will descend on Iowa next week to do something that Native Americans say doesn't happen enough: court their vote.
National
Portland, Oregon, awaits right-wing rally, counter protests
More than two dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Federal Protective Service, were in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday to help police there monitor a right-wing rally that's expected to draw demonstrators from around the U.S.
National
Bullock tries to find middle ground on guns
As a Democratic politician in deep-red Montana, Steve Bullock has long searched for a middle ground on guns. Now a presidential candidate in a party…
Politics
Man whom Trump mocked as overweight at N.H. rally was supporter
Trump ridiculed the man for his "serious weight problem," apparently mistaking him for a protester.
National
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: