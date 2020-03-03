Alice Cooper, Jamie Morton and James Levine are bringing their raunchy podcast to the Pantages Theatre.

Porno is coming to the Pantages Theatre. More specifically, "My Dad Wrote a Porno."

The hugely popular podcast, in which British media types Jamie Morton, Alice Cooper and James Levine read aloud a series of pornographic novels written by Morton's father, frequently interrupted by bouts of hilarity and shaming, will appear at the Pantages at 8 p.m. Friday, March 6. The joke is that the novels are both poorly written and not very knowledgeable about sexuality.

Each episode of the podcast's five seasons features a chapter from one of the books by Morton's father (known as Rocky Flintstone), supposedly being experienced for the first time by the three hosts. The live show will include an unaired, "lost chapter" from the books, all of which are about a sexually prolific pots-and-pans salesperson named Belinda.

Tickets for the live "My Dad Wrote a Porno" are $35 to $125 for a VIP meet-and-greet. They're available at 800-982-2787 or hennepintheatretrust.org.

