The folks behind Bad Waitress are gearing up to open their second location. The new northeast Minneapolis spot will arrive next month – an addition they promise will deliver the beloved facets of the original while also changing things up.

The new cafe in the 700 Central Av. building will still boast Bad Waitress’s staples such as all-day breakfast and local-organic takes on American diner fare. But unlike its counterpart on Eat Street, which debuted in 2005, this new iteration will have a full bar and aim for nighttime allure.

Josie Franske – the marketing coordinator for Shea Inc, which designed the restaurant – called the space in the 120-year-old building “a little higher end,” with large windows and historic architecture. In a statement, Franske also hinted that the bar and cocktail program would be managed by a “well-known cocktail master” to be announced soon. There will be a separate bar snacks menu as well.

The grand opening is projected for February, with a series of soft openings coming first.