Uno, the sweet, baying beagle who became perhaps the most popular show dog ever, has died. He was 13.

Longtime dog expert David Frei says Uno died Thursday at the ranch where he lived in Austin, Texas.

Uno was the first beagle to win the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, barking his way to the prized silver bowl in 2008. He was clearly the crowd favorite that night at Madison Square Garden. Fans exulted when he won, giving the 15-inch champ a rousing, standing ovation.

Uno soon was the first Westminster winner to visit the White House, with President George W. Bush and wife Laura meeting the pooch in the Rose Garden and giving him a red, white and blue collar. Uno spent years traveling the country, charming admirers wherever he wandered.