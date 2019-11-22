– Pope Francis, at 82, has spent nearly a month on the road this year. He has visited 10 countries, and on Saturday, he is set to arrive in Japan, his 11th. The pope is a committed globe-trotter at an age when other popes eased up and stayed mostly inside the Vatican's walls.

The trips are a testament to his physical endurance. But they also show the pope's sense of urgency, nearly seven years into his papacy, at a time when his voice has seemed to lose ground to more nationalist sentiments around the world.

His trips no longer command the global attention they did in earlier years. Instead, by papal standards, they are quieter affairs — voyages often to small countries on the Catholic periphery where Francis highlights issues that he has put at the center of his papacy: the acceptance of migrants, protection of the environment, outreach to the Muslim world.

"I think he knows his time is limited, as anybody's is," said David Gibson, director of Fordham University's Center on Religion and Culture. "It's an evangelical urgency, if I can put it that way. I don't think it is just him looking at the calendar, how much time he has. But also looking at the state of the world and feeling it is in a very perilous state."

The travels are anything but light. This year, he has ventured as far west as Panama and as far south as ­Madagascar. He has warned about the ­dangers of populism while visiting Romania and come to the defense of migrants in Morocco, saying they needed to be welcomed without fear or "barriers." While visiting the United Arab Emirates, the first papal trip to the Arabian Peninsula, he signed an interreligious document disavowing "hateful attitudes, hostility and extremism."

And during his current trip, Francis has pointed out the "humiliation" of women forced into prostitution in Thailand.

In Japan this weekend, during planned stops in Nagasaki and Hiroshima, Francis is expected to turn his attention to nuclear weapons, which he has previously called "immoral."

Francis, of course, has problems in his own backyard. The Vatican is still consumed by the sexual abuse crisis, and is dealing with financial scandals and a long-standing effort to revamp its bureaucracy.

But Francis has made it clear that he wants to push power within the church away from the Holy See — taking the faith to what he has sometimes described as the "peripheries."

It is in some of those peripheries, too, where Catholicism is growing more quickly — and Francis' travels show how the church's center of gravity is shifting away from its historic base in Europe. Relatively younger populations in Africa and across parts of Asia give the church the best chance to grow. According to the Pew Research Center, by 2060, more than 40% of Christians will live in sub-Saharan Africa. Already, the majority of global Catholic seminary candidates come from Africa and Asia.

Francis, an Argentine who is the first pope from the Southern Hemisphere, has both encouraged and acknowledged this trend. Since becoming pope, he has stayed away from many of the core European countries, including Spain and Germany.

He visited France in 2014 — but only with a quick stop to the European Parliament in Strasbourg. He visited Greece in 2016 — but only with a visit to a migrant detention camp, where he returned to Italy on the papal plane with 12 Syrian refugees.

Francis this year has taken seven international trips, the most by a pope since John Paul in 1982.