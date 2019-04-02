– In a new major document addressed to "all Christian young people," Pope Francis called for a church with "open doors" that can acknowledge past ills and be attentive to women seeking "greater justice and equality."

The 33,000-word letter released Tuesday by the Vatican showed the pope's hallmark advocacy for a version of Catholic teaching that is willing to evolve with the times. But it did little to advocate for concrete steps to improve the role of women in the church. Nor did it break ground on two other issues critical to young people: the church's handling of sexual abuse and its teaching on homosexuality.

Francis has faced criticism from traditionalists who feel he has pulled the church away from its firm and unchanging morals. But he wrote that a church always on the defensive stops listening to others, "leaves no room for questions" and "turns into a museum."

"How, then, will she be able to respond to the dreams of young people?"

The document comes at a time when young people are abandoning organized religion. Bishops met at the Vatican in October about the issue and the pontiff's document was a follow-up to that meeting.

The Vatican held a separate meeting in February to address the sexual abuse of minors. Francis, in his latest encyclical, wrote that anger toward the church is "justified," and he thanked those who "had the courage to report the evil they experienced."

He also stressed that "those who committed these horrible crimes are not the majority of priests" and implored young people that if they see " a priest at risk" to "remind him of the Gospel and urge him to hold to his course." "In this way, you will contribute greatly to something fundamental: preventing these atrocities from being repeated."

Francesco Zanardi, an Italian survivor of clergy sex abuse and president of the Abuse Network, said the pope's guidance went against "every prevention protocol" and indicated that Francis wants abuse to be handled internally. "Prevention means reporting and making it public," Zanardi said. "You can't just remind [a priest] of his Christian values."

Monsignor Fabio Fabene, a Vatican official, defended Francis, saying the guidance was an "act of trust in the young."

The document said the church should look back on its history and "acknowledge a fair share of male authoritarianism, domination, various forms of enslavement, abuse and sexist violence." But it was not as drastic as it could have been, as Francis — in a seeming reference to the call for female priests — said that the church could support women's rights "while not agreeing with everything some feminist groups propose."