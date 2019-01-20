VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has prayed for peace in Colombia after the Bogota bombing at a police academy.
Francis told faithful in St. Peter's Square Sunday that he wanted to assure the Colombian people of his closeness after the "grave terrorist attack" on Jan. 17 that claimed 21 lives.
He said he was praying for the victims and their family members, adding, "and I continue to pray for the path of peace in Colombia."
The bombing was the country's deadliest in 15 years. According to authorities, a one-armed explosives expert belonging to the country's last remaining rebel group — the National Liberation Army, or ELN — carried out the bombing that also wounded 70 people.
