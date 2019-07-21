VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is hoping that the 50th anniversary of the first moon walk inspires efforts to help our "common home" on Earth.
Francis told the public in St. Peter's Square on Sunday, the day after the anniversary of the July 20, 1969, lunar landing, that the feat achieved an "extraordinary dream."
He expressed hope that the memory of "that great step for humanity" would spark the desire for progress on other fronts: "more dignity for the weak, more justice among people, more future for our common home."
