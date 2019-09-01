VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis says he was stuck for 25 minutes in a Vatican elevator and had to be rescued by firefighters.
Francis apologized to faithful in St. Peter's Square Sunday for showing up seven minutes late for his traditional noon appointment with the public.
Apparently referring to electric power, Francis said a "drop in tension" caused the elevator to block. He said that Holy See firefighters rescued him and asked the people in the square to applaud them.
