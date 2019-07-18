VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has named a new Vatican spokesman, tapping Matteo Bruni, the British-born official who has handled media logistics for papal trips.
Bruni takes over from Alessandro Gisotti, who became interim spokesman following the sudden Dec. 31 departure of Greg Burke.
Gisotti had always said his term would be temporary given the demanding nature of the job and his obligations to his young family. The Vatican said Thursday he will now join the communications ministry as a deputy editorial director.
Bruni's appointment is the latest overhaul in the Holy See's communications operations under Francis.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: 15 die after van with migrants crashes in Turkey
The Latest on migration flows to Europe (all times local):
World
Cyprus detains 12 Israelis for 8 days over alleged rape
A Cyprus court has ordered 12 Israelis vacationing on the east Mediterranean island nation to remain in police custody for eight days after a 19-year-old British woman alleged that she was raped.
World
SKorean parties back Moon in trade row with Japan
Setting aside their usual bickering, South Korean liberal and conservative parties have vowed to cooperate to help the Seoul government prevail in an escalating trade row with Japan.
World
Lawyer says China has charged Chinese-Australian writer
A Chinese Australian writer detained in Beijing since January was charged on Thursday and moved to a different detention center in the Chinese capital, his lawyer said.
World
Louvre in Paris removes Sackler name after opioid protests
France's Louvre Museum in Paris has become the first major institution to remove the Sackler family name after protests erupted against the family that is blamed for the deadly opioid crisis in the United States.