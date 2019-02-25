– Pope Francis ended a landmark Vatican meeting on clerical sexual abuse with an appeal “for an all-out battle against the abuse of minors,” which he compared to human sacrifice, but his speech did not offer concrete policy remedies demanded by many of the faithful.

In the speech in the Apostolic Palace’s frescoed Sala Reggia hall, Francis argued that “even a single case of abuse” — which he said was the work of the devil — must be met “with the utmost seriousness” by the Roman Catholic Church. He said that eradicating the scourge required more than legal processes and “disciplinary measures.”

“To combat this evil that strikes at the very heart of our mission,” the pope said, the church needs to protect children “from ravenous wolves.”

Faithful Catholics — especially those in the U.S. and other countries that have grappled with the problem for years — had demanded more than homilies: They wanted action that would hold their leaders accountable once and for all. They did not get it from the pope’s speech.

But church officials have hinted that concrete policy changes are on the horizon, especially on issues of transparency and bishop accountability that were discussed.

Francis had sought to get the church’s leaders on the same page for the first time, summoning them to the meeting in September, decades after the sexual abuse crisis first exploded in the U.S. He sent a message to his bishops and the faithful that he, too, wanted concrete remedies.

Front row from left, sex abuse survivors and members of ECA (Ending Clergy Abuse), Peter Isley, Denise Buchanan, Alessandro Battaglia, listen to Pope Francis speech just outside St. Peter's Square at the Vatican during the Angelus noon prayer, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

After the pope’s speech on Sunday, the Vatican announced several forthcoming measures, including one that church officials described as toughening up child protection laws in the Vatican City-State itself.

Another was what the Rev. Federico Lombardi, a Vatican spokesman, called a “very brief” handbook for bishops to “understand their duties and tasks” on cases of sexual abuse and the introduction of a new task force of experts and canon lawyers to assist bishops in countries with less experience and resources to handle the issue.

But when asked about the measures on Sunday, the Vatican acknowledged that all had already been in the pipeline well before the meeting, and Lombardi said that none included any input from the four-day meeting.

Instead, the Vatican focused on the spiritual evolution of bishops. “At the end of the day, it is the change of heart that is important,” said Archbishop Charles Scicluna, the Vatican’s leading sex-crimes investigator. The Rev. Hans Zollner, another leader in the church’s efforts to safeguard children, added that the church had made a “leap” forward in getting at the “systemic roots” of the scandal. But he said it would take more time and energy to “turn a big ship around.”

The Catholic Church has been devastated and the very legacy of Francis’ papacy has been threatened amid a cascade of civil investigations and accusations from within his own hierarchy that he had covered up the misconduct of a top prelate, Theodore McCarrick, a former cardinal and archbishop of Washington who has been defrocked.