ROME — One of Pope Francis' top advisers has warned that the Catholic Church risks increased police and government intervention if it doesn't address the clergy sex abuse scandal with system-wide reforms.
German Cardinal Reinhard Marx told a conference Friday that the church's "weak excuses" to dismiss or minimize abuse were no longer acceptable, and that it must accept that it has a problem about the way power and sexuality are expressed.
Marx welcomed public pressure to force reforms, and said the church must have a "frank discussion" about power, homosexuality, celibacy and training for priests, among other issues.
Marx's blunt comments follow the release of a devastating church-commissioned report into decades of sex abuse and cover-up in the German church.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.