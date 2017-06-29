LONDON — Pop superstar Adele has hinted that her current tour for Grammy-winning album "25" will be her last.
The 29-year-old included a signed, handwritten note in the program for her Wednesday night show at Wembley Stadium in London stating, "I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home."
Her announcement comes at the end of a 15-month tour throughout Europe, the US, Australia and New Zealand.
"Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well," she said.
The "Hello" singer will perform three more shows in London, finishing her tour on Sunday after a total of 123 performances.
