Q: I really enjoyed “NCIS: New Orleans.” Will it be returning this year?

A: The drama starring Scott Bakula has moved to Sundays as part of some lineup-juggling by CBS. While recent telecasts are repeats, new episodes start Feb. 16.

Info overload

Q: Settle a bet. An early TV show was about a society in which everyone had brain implants so they could constantly receive information. Since they were constantly bombarded with information, they didn’t have the ability to analyze or evaluate the information. I believe the flow of information was called “the stream.” The central character had suffered a head injury and couldn’t be implanted, so he was considered an enemy. Was this an “Outer Limits” or a “Twilight Zone”? Of course, such a society with people addicted to a constant information stream could never happen in reality.

A: Pretty funny ending there. The episode you remember was on “The Outer Limits” and was called “Stream of Consciousness.” But it’s not quite as old as you think. “The Outer Limits” originally aired from 1963 to 1965, then was revived in the mid-’90s. “Stream of Consciousness” premiered in 1997, during the third season of the newer “Limits.” One of the places you can see it again is on Hulu, which carries both the original “Outer Limits” and the later version.

Busy couples

Q: Has there ever been a married and constantly working couple of actors who worked as much as John McIntire and Jeanette Nolan?

A: Character actors McIntire (1907-1991) and Nolan (1911-1998) certainly had long and successful careers that included working together and apart during a marriage that began in 1935. But there have been some other great marriages of entertainers. For example, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara were married from 1954 until her death in 2015 with plenty of work, including many collaborations, along the way.

